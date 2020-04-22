Report: Newcastle want PSG centre-back Tanguy Kouassi

According to le10sport, Newcastle United will look to bring Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Tanguy Kouassi to St. James Park this summer, with their takeover set to boost their transfer coffers.
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund are looking to buy the Magpies for £300 million, with PCP Capital Partners owner and finance broker Amanda Staveley leading the talks.
Despite being 17 years of age, Kouassi has already played 13 times across all competitions for PSG this season, with three goals to his name.
The teenager is also attracting Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, but Newcastle’s new project could be more appealing and exciting, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.
Kouassi is highly valued by the Ligue 1 giants, but he is yet to sign a new deal, and the club are hoping they can convince him to do so.
He can also play as a defensive midfielder, and Newcastle could be landing a gem for themselves if they do manage to get a deal done.
The Magpies wanted to sign Moussa Sissako and Stanley N’Soki from PSG last summer but missed out on the youngsters due to their inability to meet their personal demands.
That will no longer be the case post-takeover, and beating other suitors to the signing of Kouassi will be a huge statement of intent.