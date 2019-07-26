Report: Newcastle want Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira

According to reports from Tuttosport, Newcastle United are one of the clubs interested in signing Sami Khedira from Juventus this summer.
The Serie A champions have bolstered their midfield this summer by adding Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on free transfers, and they are now looking to offload Khedira.
The 77-times capped Germany World Cup winner is a vastly experienced player who has represented clubs like Stuttgart and Real Madrid before joining Juventus.
The 32-year-old has won six league titles in his career (won titles with all the clubs he has played for) and has been arguably one of the finest midfielders for his country.
The report claims that the Magpies are interested in signing him, but it is Wolves who appear to be leading the race at the moment.
Khedira managed 17 games last season in all competitions and Newcastle should try to avoid making a move for him despite his experience.
Bolstering the central midfield is not the top priority for the Magpies, and Steve Bruce needs to add quality players in other areas of the pitch.