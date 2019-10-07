Report: Newcastle want Joe Worrall in January

According to reports from The Sun, Newcastle United are looking to sign Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.
The Magpies picked up their first home win of the season on Sunday as they defeated Manchester United 1-0, and moved out of the relegation zone in the process.
Steve Bruce, the Newcastle boss, will be happy to see the Magpies earning a clean sheet, having leaked five goals against Leicester City.
It seems Bruce wants to bring in a centre-back in the January transfer and has earmarked Worrall, who played last season on loan at Glasgow Rangers.
The 22-year-old did well under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox during his loan spell, and the Gers boss hailed his performance in the Europa League against Villarreal as “outstanding”.
“I put him right in the deep end. He was in a sink or swim situation. When a manager gives you your debut away in the Europa League, against a side of this level, it was a big ask for him to come in and perform,” he told the Daily Mail.
“I thought he was outstanding.”
While the Sun claims that Worrall is out of contract at the end of the season, and therefore Bruce can lure him at a cut-price deal in January, the plan doesn’t make sense.
Worrall is contracted at Forest till 2022, and the Championship club are under no pressure to sell him at the moment.
While Newcastle could still move for Worrall in January, his chances of leaving the City Ground look difficult. The youngster could be tempted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League, but certainly, Newcastle won’t be getting him on the cheap.