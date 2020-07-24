Report: Newcastle United’s prospective new owners have held discussions about potential transfer targets

Newcastle United fans have waited for almost 18 weeks for the club’s £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to go through.

Nothing has happened yet, with Saudi’s decision to permanently ban the English Premier League’s official broadcast partner beIN Sports from their country said to have dealt a huge blow on the deal.





The buyers remain confident that the takeover will go through, though, and they are already preparing for the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, Newcastle’s prospective new owners held discussions among themselves about potential transfer targets at the start of this week.

They also later focused on the current Magpies squad and who may feature in their thoughts going forward.

It remains to be seen when the Premier League will deliver its verdict on the Newcastle takeover, but the club are already preparing for the summer transfer window set to open on Monday.

It will last for 10 weeks with the 2020-21 campaign opening on September 12.

That is seven weeks away from now, and PIF and co. can’t afford not to be in charge of the Toons when the new season begins.

The summer transfer window closes on October 5 and time is slowly running out for the Newcastle buyers.

Magpies owner and chairman Mike Ashley is frustrated with how the takeover saga has gone, and it remains to be seen if he will be keen to do business with another consortium should the Premier League fail to approve the Saudi bid.