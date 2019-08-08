Report: Newcastle United’s move for PSG centre-back Moussa Sissako off

According to RMC, Newcastle United’s move for Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Moussa Sissako is off as the club couldn’t agree personal terms with the youngster.
The 18-year-old was also on the radar of Brighton, and was waiting to pick between them and Newcastle.
Both offered him a four-year contract proposals and deals in principle had been agreed.
However, the Magpies couldn’t get a deal over the line, and it was the same reason why they also missed out on Sissako’s fellow PSG youngster Stanley N’Soki.
There was an agreement between Newcastle and PSG for a £10 million move for the teenage centre-back, who is also capable of playing left-back, but the Saint James Park outfit couldn’t agree personal terms with the player and his representatives.
Steve Bruce’s side kept offering N’Soki wages he couldn’t agree with, and they did the same with Sissako.
Newcastle have now missed out on two PSG youngsters with lots of potential in a space of one week because of their wage structure, and they now have to look elsewhere for centre-back reinforcements before 5pm if they plan to bring any in.