Report: Newcastle United’s hierarchy have reservations about permanent move for Danny Rose, Steve Bruce wants him

According to The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, Newcastle United’s hierarchy do not appear as keen to be reunited with Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose as head coach Steve Bruce is.

The 30-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Magpies and he remains a potential fall-back option as they look to sign a left-back for the new season.





However, Rose’s wages could prevent a deal from happening and Newcastle aren’t excited to invest that much on a player approaching the twilight of his career.

The Spurs star revealed in July that he would like to extend his stay at St. James’ Park beyond the end of last season, admitting his days are numbered at Tottenham.

Rose earns £60,000 per week on his current contract, and he has a year left on it.

The two-time PFA Team of the Year player has also been linked with Leicester City and Leeds United, and both could be willing to offer him a better deal than Newcastle.

Paul Dummett is the only natural left-back on the club’s books right now, and while Javier Manquillo can cover across on the opposite flank, they want another signing in the department.

PAOK’s Dimitris Giannoulis and Sassuolo’s Rogerio are on their radar, while bringing back Jetro Willems hasn’t been completely ruled out.