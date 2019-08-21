Report: Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin in contention for Tottenham Hotspur game

Newcastle United are yet to pick up a point in the new Premier League campaign, suffering back-to-back losses at the hands of Arsenal and Norwich City.
A visit to Tottenham Hotspur is next, and manager Steve Bruce’s job isn’t getting any easier.
The North Londoners will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run and prove they can challenge for the top-flight title when the Magpies come visiting.
Newcastle appear to have been handed a massive boost for the Spurs clash, though, as summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin could be available for the trip.
The French winger missed the game against Norwich after suffering a hamstring strain, and Bruce is reportedly very cautious over risking him for weekend’s game.
NUFC confirm @asaintmaximin in contention for Spurs on Sunday. Not back in training yet but expected to return in next few days.
No sign of @dwightgayle yet though.
— Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) August 21, 2019
Saint-Maximin was working in the gym at Newcastle’s training base on Monday, and having him available for the game against Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be a massive boost.
The 22-year-old came off the bench against Arsenal and did show flashes of his quality during the cameo appearance.
The Magpies winger is a speed demon and trickster capable of causing Tottenham lots of problem at the back, and he could help Newcastle leave with a much-needed result.