Report: Newcastle United willing to listen to offers for Karl Darlow

According to reports from the Northern Echo, Newcastle United are willing to listen to offers for goalkeeper Karl Darlow ahead of the January transfer window.
The Magpies have four senior goalkeepers currently on their books, and they are willing to offload one of them. Ideally, they would like to sell Rob Elliot, who still has a year-and-a-half of his deal remaining, but the club is equally open to selling Darlow.
Championship leaders Leeds United are heavily interested in signing Darlow in January, and have made the 28-year-old their number one goalkeeping target.
The news will come as a boost for Marcelo Bielsa who is determined to sign a new keeper. The Whites have lost Jamal Blackman who was forced to cut short his loan deal from Chelsea because of a broken leg.
According to reports from The Mirror, the Whites will have to pay £4million to land the former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper.
The Yorkshire club have made contact with Newcastle over a potential move. The Whites prefer a loan move for the remainder of the season but Newcastle would much prefer a permanent sale.