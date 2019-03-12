Report: Newcastle United watching Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo has been in superb form for Roma and Newcastle United are reportedly looking to bring him to the Premier League.
According to reports from the Chronicle, the Magpies are plotting a move to sign the highly rated Roma midfielder this summer.
Zaniolo has been a revelation for Roma this season and he is one of the rising stars in Italian football. His remarkable progress hasn’t gone unnoticed, and Newcastle United are thought to be one of his admirers.
Inter Milan allowed the 19-year-old to join Roma last year for a measly fee of £4 million as a part of a deal that saw Radja Nainnggolan moving to the San Siro outfit.
The Chronicle reports that the Magpies are hoping to lure him to the Premier League after the end of the season. Newcastle have watched him closely this season, and they have been impressed with his performances.
He scored twice during Roma’s 2-1 Champions League Round of 16 victory against Porto. In total, he has scored five goals this season.
Real Madrid and Juventus are both tracking the midfielder, and so it won’t be easy for the Magpies to lure him away from Stadio Olimpico straightaway.