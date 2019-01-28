Report: Newcastle United want to sign Wolves target Rogerio after Lukaku deal collapsed

According to reports from the Mirror (28 January, page 45), Newcastle United have turned their attention towards signing Rogerio in the January transfer window.
The Magpies are desperately looking to sign a left-sided defender before Thursday’s transfer deadline, and were close to complete the signing of Jordan Lukaku on loan from Lazio last week.
However, the 24-year-old’s proposed move to St James’ Park fell apart on medical grounds, and Newcastle have now shifted their attention towards signing young Rogerio who has impressed on loan at Sassuolo from Serie A champions Juve this season.
The Brazilian is a highly-rated attacking minded left-back, and he would be a terrific signing for the Magpies. However, they may have to pay £12m for his signature.
However, Newcastle could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Wolves. Earlier this month, reports emerged that Wolves have already submitted a £16 million bid for the 20-year-old, with super-agent Jorge Mendes understood to be orchestrating a potential deal.