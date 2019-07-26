Report: Newcastle United want to sign Liverpool attacking midfielder Harry Wilson this summer

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are keen on signing Liverpool attacking midfielder Harry Wilson this summer.
The Wales international spent last season on loan at Championship club Derby County, scoring 17 goals and assisting four more.
However, he won’t be able to play regularly in Jurgen Klopp’s side if he remains at Anfield next season, and an exit could be on the cards.
The Mirror claims Liverpool don’t want to send Wilson out on loan any longer, and are willing to sell him for £25 million.
Newcastle aren’t the only side keen on the Welsh attacker who can also play on the wings, with Aston Villa also keen to boost their squad by snapping him up.
Manager Steve Bruce’s side have already secured the signing of Brazilian striker Joelinton for a club-record £40 million, and while more additions are expected, it remains to be seen if the Magpies are willing to part with £25 million for the Reds’ academy graduate.
Villa have been on a signing spree, spending and recruiting more than any top-flight side this summer, and that could see them beat Newcastle to Wilson’s signature.
Winning the race for the Liverpool man will boost the Toons’ survival hopes, though, as they could do with his goals and overall quality.
But it looks like a deal they will struggle to get over the line, given that more attractive suitors are expected to enter the running for his services once the Champions League winners express willingness to let him go.