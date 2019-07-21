Report: Newcastle United want to get over row with Sheffield Wednesday about Steve Bruce and coaching staff by offering a deal

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Newcastle United are offering Sheffield Wednesday a deal in order to settle the row between them after manager Steve Bruce and his two assistants -Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence – walked away from their contracts.
NEWCASTLE. Offering a deal to SHEFF WED to get over row about Bruce AND coaching staff. Seems to be a solution that works.
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 21, 2019
The trio linked up with the Magpies last week, prompting the Championship outfit to release a statement that they will be considering taking legal advice over the development.
However, Newcastle are ready to offer them a deal – presumably player(s) on a temporary or permanent move – and Nixon believes it seems to be a solution that would work.
Bruce jumped at the chance to finally manage the club he supported as a child and fulfil a dream despite the fact that Newcastle had not reached an agreement over a financial settlement and compensation with Wednesday before he left.
The Saint James’ Park outfit have plenty players they are looking to flog this summer, and the new head coach shouldn’t have a problem identifying those not in his plans for next season in the coming days.
Bruce has already told midfielder Sean Longstaff, who is on the radar of Manchester United, that he is set to play a huge role in his team next term.
A little squad shake-up is expected, with additions and departures set to take place, and it will be interesting to see how Newcastle’s line-up looks like in their first game of the new campaign.