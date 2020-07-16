Report: Newcastle United want Sheffield United defender Chris Basham

Newcastle United and Burnley are interested in signing Chris Basham from Sheffield United in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Mail.

Basham is out of contract at the Blades at the end of next season, and Premier League rivals Newcastle and Burnley are interested in making a move for the 32-year-old central defender, according to the report.





The Englishman, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, was actually at the Magpies as a youngster before he was released.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Basham has made 36 appearances in the Premier League for United so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The defender made 39 starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for the Blades during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely Sheffield United exit

Basham is an important player in the Blades’ team and is rated very highly by manager Chris Wilder.

It is hard to see United sell such an important player in the team, and the 32-year-old himself may not be wiling to leave.

After all, the Blades are flying in the Premier League and could end up in the Europa League next season.