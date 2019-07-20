Report: Newcastle United want Rangers defender James Tavernier

Glasgow Rangers skipper James Tavernier is a key player for the Ibrox club, but the Ibrox club could face a tough battle to hold on to him with Newcastle United vying for his signature.
According to reports from the Daily Mail (h/t The Daily Record), the Magpies boss Steve Bruce is looking to make the Gers defender his first signing at his new club.
The 27-year-old joined Rangers in 2015 and has established himself as a key player for the club. He enjoyed his best spell at Glasgow last season, where he scored 17 goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions.
Tavernier spent his youth career at Newcastle before breaking into the senior side in 2009. He only made 10 appearances for the Magpies before joining Wigan on a permanent deal.
While Tavernier would love to play in the Premier League, Bruce and Newcastle will have to come up with a sizeable offer to lure him away from Ibrox.
He is a very important player for Steven Gerrard’s side, and the Gers should demand a high transfer fee for their club skipper.