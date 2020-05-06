Report: Newcastle United want Manchester City defender John Stones

According to 90min, Newcastle United are interested in signing John Stones from Premier League rivals Manchester City in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Newcastle’s prospective new owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have identified the former Everton central defender as a transfer target this summer once they have bought the club from Mike Ashley.
The report has added that City will want £40 million as transfer fee for the 25-year-old England international, who has “got a special quality”, according to his manager Pep Guardiola, as quoted in The Guardian in November 2016.
Stats
Stones has been at City since 2016 when he joined from Premier League rivals Everton.
Much was expected of the Englishman when he arrived at the Etihad Stadium, but the defender has failed to take his game to the next level under Guardiola and has also had injury issues.
So far this season, Stones has made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League and has played 49 minutes in the Champions League for City, according to WhoScored.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender made 20 starts and four substitute appearances in the league and played 422 minutes in the Champions League for the Citizens, according to WhoScored.
The Premier League is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.