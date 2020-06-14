Report: Newcastle United want Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard no matter who owner is next season

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United are interested in bringing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard to St. James’ Park this summer, and the move is not dependent on who the club owner is next season.

The France youth international is a wanted man in the English Premier League after bagging 28 goals across all competitions for the Hoops this term, and the Magpies reckon he could fire them to the next level.





Newcastle scouts have kept tabs on Edouard for a while, and the 22-year-old is the type of signing current owner Mike Ashley loves given his sell-on value.

The would-be buyers would also like to have a player with such a profile on their wishlist according to those that know them, and it will be interesting to see what happens with the Newcastle ownership in the coming weeks.

Joelinton has struggled to make an impact since his £40 million move to SJP in the summer, and it’s pertinent to get another striker.

Edouard will cost slightly above £25 million and the new owners wouldn’t hesitate to part with such an amount.

Leicester City and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate, but Newcastle will be a more attractive option should the £300 million takeover go ahead.

They will be in the position to offer a juicy deal to both Celtic and Edouard, and the chance to lead the line of a new-look Magpies squad could be very tempting.