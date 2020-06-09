Report: Newcastle United want Andy Carroll, Matty Longstaff and Javier Manquillo to stay beyond this season

According to The Athletic’s George Caulkin, Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley has told striker Andy Carroll that the Magpies are open to him staying at the club beyond this season.

The Toons chief has also communicated the same message to the representatives of Matty Longstaff and Javier Manquillo, with the club keen to hand them extended deals.





Newcastle have nine league games left and a FA Cup clash with Manchester City, and they want the trio to sign short-term extensions that would allow them feature till the end of the season.

The report further states that the would-be owners (Amanda Staveley and her associates ) would ideally like Longstaff to stay, but the academy graduate has been offered a five-year deal that will see him £30,000-a-week by Udinese, and it remains to be seen what his final decision would be.

Newcastle are ready to offer the 20-year-old £20,000-a-week, though, with a bonus of £10,000 paid every time he plays, and are hoping their offer is enough to convince him to stay.

The would-be owners can’t make and take decisions on players’ contracts until they take charge, and they haven’t been able to speak with boss Steve Bruce yet.

With enough transfer funds at their disposal, they could have reservations about keeping Carroll and Manquillo beyond this season, but they will have to wait until their takeover goes through before having a say.

At the moment, the veteran striker and versatile full-back have key roles to play when Newcastle resume action and look to guarantee safety.

The Magpies host Sheffield United on June 21, and are hoping to have resolved the futures of the trio by June 23.