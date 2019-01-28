Report: Newcastle United want Andreas Samaris on loan

Last week Sportime.Gr reported that Newcastle United are set to reignite their interest in Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris.
The Magpies have been previously linked with a move for the 33-cap Greek international.
Newcastle are yet to make a signing this month, but Rafael Benitez is keen to bolster his squad before Thursday’s deadline.
The 29-year-old midfielder could leave Benfica this month, and St James’ Park could be his potential destination.
He will out of contract at the end of the season, but Newcastle are only willing to sign Samaris on loan from Benfica this month.
The experienced Greece international has fallen down the pecking order at Benfica, and has made just one Primeira Liga start all season.
The Mail reports that although Newcastle are keen to bring him to St James’ Park this month, they have enquired about the possibility of signing the player on a temporary deal.
The news will surely frustrate the Magpies fans, as the player would have arrived at a bargain deal, given his contract situation. But, Newcastle boss could be left frustrated once again in the transfer market.