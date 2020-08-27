Report: Newcastle United to pocket around £3 million if Ivan Toney joins Brentford for £10 million

According to Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, Newcastle United have a 30% sell-on clause on Peterborough striker Ivan Toney, and are set to land around £3 million if he joins English Championship side Brentford for £10 million this summer.

The 24-year-old joined Newcastle from League Two side Northampton in 2015, but made only four substitute appearances in all competitions for the Magpies before leaving for Peterborough in August 2018.





He hit the ground running at the club, scoring 16 league goals in 44 games in 2018-19 and bagging 26 goals in 39 games across all competitions for the English League One last term, leading Brentford to splash £10 million on his signature.

BREAKING: Brentford have £10m bid accepted for Peterborough’s Ivan Toney The deal is £6.5m up front plus add ons. – talkSPORT sources understand. 📻 Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/biuD2fLWHa — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 17, 2020

Newcastle don’t have a lot to spend this summer with wantaway owner and chairman Mike Ashley still in charge, and boosting their coffers with Toney’s windfall should come handy.

Joelinton and Andy Carroll are the strikers available to boss Steve Bruce heading into the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, with Dwight Gayle set to spend a few months on the injury sidelines while Yoshinori Muto is expected to move on.

A new striker could be signed before the end of the summer transfer window, and it will be interesting to see if that happens in the coming weeks.