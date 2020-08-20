Report: Newcastle United to make offer for Aaron Ramsey

Newcastle United are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey from Juventus in the summer transfer window, according to TuttoJuve.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Newcastle will make an offer of €20 million (£18.02 million) plus bonuses for the 29-year-old former Arsenal midfielder.





Juventus spell

Ramsey joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Wales international midfielder has had injury problems in his debut season in Italy, but when the 29-year-old did play, he did well.

According to WhoScored, the former Cardiff City man made 11 starts and 13 substitute appearances in Serie A for Juve this past season, scoring there goals and providing one assist in the process.

Ramsey also made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Bianconeri in 2019-20, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely Newcastle United transfer?

Newcastle are a big club, but it is hard to see Ramsey leave Juventus for the Magpies this summer.

After all, the Welshman has just won the Serie A title, and he is also used to playing in the Champions League, while the Magpies may not even finish in the top 10 of the Premier League table next season.