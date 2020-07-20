Report: Newcastle United target Mauricio Pochettino rejected chance to become AS Monaco manager

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, AS Monaco approached former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino upon parting ways with Robert Moreno over the weekend, but the Argentine rejected their offer.

He has been out of work since he left North London, and reuniting with Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell after they worked together at Spurs and Southampton would have made sense.





However, the Newcastle United managerial target wasn’t keen, and ex-Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac was appointed in the end.

Juventus and Inter Milan have also been linked with Pochettino, and it remains to be seen what is on his mind.

Newcastle potential new owners want Pochettino to lead the club after they complete their £300 million takeover, and it appears that the Argentine is very much interested in their project.

Rejecting Mitchell and Monaco speaks volumes, and that wouldn’t have happened if he wasn’t confident of a better offer.

Could the Newcastle job be that better offer?

Pochettino wants to remain in the English top-flight, and the Magpies are willing to offer him that chance.

The Public Investment Fund will be more than willing to splash the cash and break the bank in order to make the St. James’ Park outfit one of the biggest clubs on the planet.

Saudi want to rival Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in the football world, and they will have to turn Newcastle into the next Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City for that to happen.

They need a top manager for such a project, and Pochettino remains their man from the look of things.