Report: Newcastle United target Edinson Cavani very close to Inter Milan move

According to Todo Fichajes, Newcastle United target Edinson Cavani is very close to reaching an agreement with Inter Milan.

It has been reported that Cavani, who is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, has an offer from Premier League outfit Newcastle.

There is no practically no prospect of the Uruguay international striker staying at PSG beyond the summer, according to the report.

Cavani wants to move back to Italy, having played in Serie A with Palermo and Napoli, with Inter interested in him and are very close to signing him, according to the report.

Newcastle United missing out

This latest report suggests that Newcastle are set to miss out on Cavani, who is one of the best strikers of his generation.

The Uruguayan is a proven goalscorer, and he would certainly make the Magpies more potent in attack.

However, given that Inter are a force to be reckoned with again under head coach Antonio Conte, one can understand why Cavani would choose the Nerazzurri over the Magpies.

After all, Inter are aiming to win Serie A and plan to make themselves a force again in the Champions League in the coming years under Conte, while it could take a while for Newcastle to make themselves regular challengers for the European places.