Report: Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle will be out for between 8-12 weeks following surgery

According to Sportsmail, latest scans have revealed that Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has damaged his medial collateral ligaments.

The 29-year-old injured his ankle during last Tuesday’s pre-season victory over Crewe and will see a specialist on Wednesday ahead of an operation and rehabilitation period.





Gayle is set to be unavailable for selection between eight and 12 weeks following surgery, and Newcastle will look to sign a striker before their Premier League opener against West Ham United on September 12.

Gayle ended last season with four goals and two assists in 10 league starts, and he was preferred to Joelinton in the starting XI towards the end of the campaign.

Andy Carroll is currently Newcastle’s only fit front man, and head coach Steve Bruce will look to add another striker to his attacking ranks as soon as possible.

Their need for a striker and more quality additions was underlined following a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough during a friendly earlier today.

The Magpies have around £30 million to spend this summer, but that can be supplemented by player sales, and they have to be smart and spot on with any signings they make.

The current transfer window is open until 5 October, and a domestic-only window, during which Premier League clubs can only trade with those in the EFL, will run from 5 October to 16 October.