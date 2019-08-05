Report: Newcastle United still keen on Rangers right-back James Tavernier

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are still very much keen on Rangers right-back James Tavernier and will go after his signature should they miss out on Aston Villa’s Ahmed Elmohamady and Amiens’ Emil Krafth.
Manager Steve Bruce wants a right-back before Thursday’s deadline and has submitted a bid for the Sweden international.
Rangers are prepared for a late-window interest in the 27-year-old, but aren’t willing to let him go for anything less than £10 million.
The Scottish giants reckon he is entering his peak and also feel their asking price is right for a player with three years still left on his deal.
Newcastle are only willing to pay half of what Rangers are demanding for Tavernier, though, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days.
The Light Blues’ skipper is an attractive option after scoring 17 times and assisting 20 others in 57 games across all competitions last season – a return better than some strikers’ – and will no doubt be a solid addition to Newcastle backline as he has enough quality to help them at both ends of the pitch.
Bruce has been saddled with the unenviable task of replacing Rafa Benitez at Saint James Park, but adding a player like Tavernier to the Magpies’ squad will help boost his side’s chances of impressing post-Benitez, and that would see him win the fans over.