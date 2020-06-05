Report: Newcastle United showing interest in Arsenal youngster Alfie Matthews

According to Football.London, Newcastle United are showing interest in signing Arsenal youngster Alfie Matthews in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle want to add the 18-year-old striker to their youth ranks at St. James’ Park.

The youngster is part of the Arsenal Under-18 side at the moment and has been playing in the Under-18 Premier League.

The teenager has also played in the FA Youth Cup for the Gunners, and he has suggested on social media that he could leave the North London outfit this summer, as shown below.

Alfie Matthews on Instagram. Could suggest he's leaving Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/izGTFEyoqS — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) June 4, 2020

Moving to Newcastle United

Arsenal are a massive club and are a global brand, but the Gunners have a very good and potent attacking unit.

While Matthews is only 18 years of age, he could do with some competitive action from time to time next season.

The talented and promising youngster is unlikely to get that at Arsenal, but he could do so at Newcastle.

The Magpies are an established club in the Premier League who do not have much pressure in terms of winning major trophies or challenging for the European places.

Newcastle also have a strong youth system and coaching set-up, and Matthews could benefit from it.