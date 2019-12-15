Report: Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Bournemouth all keen to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate in January

According to The Sun, Everton defender Mason Holgate is wanted by Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Bournemouth in January.
The 23-year-old is rated at £14 million by the Toffees, but it remains to be seen if they will cash in on him next month.
Holgate has featured 12 times for Everton this term after spending time on loan last term, and he has impressed Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.
The Magpies head coach wants to strengthen his British core, and he reckons the versatile defender will be a quality addition.
Holgate plays excellently well at both centre-back and right-back, and that has also attracted Blades boss Chris Wilder.
Bournemouth are bracing for January bids for Nathan Ake, and Eddie Howe wants the Everton man to replace the Dutchman.
Holgate’s current deal at Goodison Park runs until 2022, but his future will depend on who the next boss is.
Everton could be busy in January as their new manager looks to reshuffle the squad, and that hand the likes of Newcastle an advantage.