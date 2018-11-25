Report: Newcastle United set to launch £15m bid for Miguel Almiron

According to report from The Sunday People (printed edition, 25/11/2018), Newcastle United are set to launch a formal bid for Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window.
The Atlanta United attacking midfielder is high on the wishlist of Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, and the Magpies boss is preparing to make a formal move for him.
The 24-year-old could cost £15 million, and he could be tempted to join the Premier League club.
Benitez is optimistic that he will have money to spend in January, and could be looking to invest in the Paraguayan attacking midfielder.
Almiron is a promising attacking midfielder and would be a smart signing for the Magpies. However, Newcastle could face strong challenge from other Premier League rivals, with The Sun reporting that West Ham and Everton are also interested.
Both Everton and West Ham have a wealth of attacking players, and as such Almiron would struggle to get into their starting line-up. He should consider a move to St James’ Park if Newcastle come up with a formal bid for him in January.