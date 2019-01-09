Report: Newcastle United scouts watched Everton-linked Yacine Brahimi

According to reports from Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Newcastle United scouts were in attendance to keep an eye on Porto attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi on Monday.
Brahimi impressed during the match as he scored a brace in a 3-1 win against Nacional. The 28-year-old has been in fine form for Porto this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.
Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for Miguel Almiron, but they are keeping their options open. Brahimi, whose contract is set to expire in the summer, could be a fantastic addition to the squad.
However, the Magpies are not the only club fighting for his signature. According to reports from the Mirror, Premier League rivals Everton are monitoring the Porto midfielder as well.
Brahimi could be available at a knock-down price, and therefore, cash-strapped Newcastle should consider making a move for him in January.
He has a wealth of experience, and has 39 senior caps for Algeria. Predominantly a left-sided attacker, but Brahimi can play across all three positions in attacking midfield.