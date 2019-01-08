Report: Newcastle United reject West Brom move for Isaac Hayden

According to reports from Express and Star, Newcastle United have rejected an approach from Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion for midfielder Isaac Hayden.
The 23-year-old has played the last three games for the Magpies, but Newcastle are currently blocking his exit.
The player is “keen to leave the Magpies” in January for family reasons, but Rafael Benitez is not willing to sanction his departure unless the club sign a replacement.
West Bromwich Albion are on the hunt for a dynamic central midfielder, and have made an approach for Hayden. However, their advances have been rebuffed.
The England U-21 international has struggled for regular games this season, but he has impressed in recent games. The midfielder said recently that he wants to move out due to family reasons.
It is indeed a very delicate situation. Benitez would love to keep him in the side, but unless the club find a replacement, selling him would be a huge mistake.
West Brom find themselves fourth in the Championship table, and they need a quality midfielder to boost their promotion chances.