Report: Newcastle United refusing to pay the £20 million asking price for Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen

According to The Chronicle’s Chief NUFC Writer Lee Ryder, Newcastle United are refusing to meet Hull City’s £20 million asking price for Jarrod Bowen.
— Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) July 27, 2019
The Magpies have been linked with the winger who scored 22 Championship goals last term and assisted four others.
Arsenal are also keen on Bowen, while Tottenham Hotspur once registered interest in signing him.
The Tigers aren’t ready to let their prized possession go for cheap, and it remains to be seen if they will lower their price, or if Newcastle will finally agree to their demands.
Manager Steve Bruce’s side brought in Brazilian striker Joelinton from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for £40 million, but they still need to strengthen their squad, and after Preston North End handed them a 2-1 defeat in a friendly this evening, securing a player like Bowen must be top of their priority.
Newcastle risk missing out on the 22-year-old, as other suitors might not hesitate to meet Hull’s demands in order to land such a gem.
Bruce wants to reunite with the attacking midfielder having signed him for Hull, and the player is also said to be keen on a move to Saint James’ Park.
However, the Championship outfit might not shift the goalpost on their asking price, and Newcastle would have to meet it or look elsewhere for a cheaper option.