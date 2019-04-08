Report: Newcastle United ready to let Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy go for West Bromwich Albion’s Salomon Rondon, Kieran Gibbs and Jake Livermore

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United are ready to let West Bromwich Albion keep loanees Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy provided they can get Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs in return and also hold on to Salomon Rondon.
Out-of-favour Isaac Hayden, who is keen on a move to West Brom in order to move closer to his family and play more regularly could also be included in the potential swap deal, but the Baggies have told Newcastle they would only consider a deal if they fail to win promotion.
They are currently in fourth in the Championship table with six games to go and will most likely settle for the playoffs in order to return to the top-flight.
Rondon has impressed at Saint James’ Park since leaving the Hawthorns following last season’s relegation, and the Magpies are keen on making his loan move permanent.
The 29-year-old Venezuelan has nine goals and five assists in 27 Premier League games, and manager Rafa Benitez believes he has finally found his type of striker.
The Spaniard is also seeking options at left-back, and Gibbs will be a fine addition given his top-flight experience with Arsenal.
Livermore would also help add some quality and depth in midfield, and the swap deal could make sense for both teams if things work out.