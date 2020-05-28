Report: Newcastle United ready to join Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the race to sign Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are ready to enter into the race to sign Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, hoping to beat North London duo Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to his signature.

The 26-year-old has a month left on his current deal at the Vitality Stadium, and he is set to leave the club for free at the end of the season.

Other suitors could emerge for the services of Fraser, but Newcastle are hoping to have an advantage after their £300 million takeover is completed.

The Magpies will most likely become the richest club in the world if Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund finally own 80% of the club, and they are already in contact with agents in order to recruit players capable of making an instant impact in the English top-flight.

The Bournemouth star has scored once and assisted four others in 28 league games this term, but his return of seven goals and 14 assists in 38 games last season continues to remind suitors of his quality, and he will definitely be a good addition to the Newcastle attack.

It remains to be seen how the Magpies squad will look like next season, but it could take a while before they start attracting the bigwigs during the summer transfer window, and if Fraser will be willing to wait for a while before deciding his next club is unknown.