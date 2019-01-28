Report: Newcastle United re-open talks to sign Antonio Barreca

Newcastle United are desperately looking to sign a left-back in the January transfer window, and they have reportedly entered the race again to sign Antonio Barreca after a loan deal for Lazio’s Jordan Lukaku fell through.
According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle United have returned with new talks for the Monaco left-back, and are looking to make a late move for him in the January transfer window.
The Magpies are badly in need of reinforcement and Rafael Benitez is working to get some fresh bodies in this month.
After a deal for Lazio’s Lukaku fell through, Newcastle have delved into the transfer market to find another left back who can compete with Paul Dummett.
Newcastle United previously held interest in Barreca and the latest report from the Chronicle claims that the Magpies have already re-opened talks with the Ligue 1 side about a deal.
The 23-year-old defender joined Monaco from Torino over the summer, but he has struggled for regular game time, managing just seven league games.
The Italian is a pacy left-back and Newcastle should be able to fix their problem area by signing him.