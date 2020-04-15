Report: Newcastle United potential new owners want Emmanuel Dennis and Dries Mertens

According to Eurosport France journalist Manu Lonjon, Newcastle United potential new owners want Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis and Napoli winger Dries Mertens, and are looking at the possibility of landing the duo this summer.
The future owners of Newcastle are starting to prospect.
They sent emissaries to inquire about the situations of Emmanuel Dennis (Bruges) and Dries Mertens (Naples).
— Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) April 15, 2020
“The future owners of Newcastle are starting to scout.
They sent envoys to make inquiries about the situations of Emmanuel Dennis (Bruges) and Dries Mertens (Naples).”
Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia are inches away from completing a £340 million takeover of the Magpies, and an announcement is expected once the Premier League is done carrying out its checks under its owners and directors test.
PIF is owned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is worth £1 trillion according to The Sun, and it seems plans are already underway to strengthen the Newcastle squad over the summer transfer window.
Adding Mertens and Dennis to the attack will definitely make the Toons a force to reckon with in the final third, and other quality additions in other departments across every area of the pitch will definitely be made.
Despite being 32, the Napoli star remains a quality finisher, with 12 goals to his name in 29 games across all competitions this term.
Dennis is 10 years younger than Mertens and is regarded as one of the most promising strikers in the game, with eight goals in 25 games under his belt this term.
Newcastle have struggled for goals this term, but that wouldn’t be the case if they had quality forwards and it will be interesting to see how their squad will look like next term and going forward.