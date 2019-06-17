Report: Newcastle United potential blow with Marseille keen on West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon

According to La Provence (via GFFN), Ligue 1 outfit Marseille are keen on West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon, with new manager Andre Villas-Boas looking to take advantage as he becomes available on a free transfer at the end of the month.
But it’s believed West Brom have since activated a one-year option on his contract.
The Venezuela international spent last season on loan at Newcastle United, emerging as the club’s Player of the Year after scoring 11 Premier League goals and assisting seven others.
Magpies boss Rafa Benitez would love to secure the services of Rondon on a permanent basis, but any move would hinge on the future of the Spaniard boss at Saint James’ Park and the prospective new owners.
Club owner Mike Ashley isn’t keen on signing a 29-year-old with no resale value, and Marseille boss Villas-Boas wants to capitalize on the uncertainties ongoing at Newcastle.
The SJP outfit are unable to act fast given the current situation of things, and they could soon be dealt a huge transfer blow if the Ligue 1 outfit accelerate discussions with Rondon.
Luckily for Newcastle, the Copa America has slowed talks between Marseille and the striker down, but it is almost becoming increasingly unlikely that the South American will be with the Toons next term, with Fenerbahce also keen.