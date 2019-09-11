Report: Newcastle United players say Joelinton’s body language has visibly improved since he opened his account against Tottenham

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United players have commented that Joelinton’s body language has visibly improved since he opened his account against Tottenham Hotspur last month.
The Magpies splashed £40 million on the Brazilian striker during the summer transfer window, making him their club-record signing as a result.
Replacing Salomon Rondon as Newcastle’s top man wasn’t going to be easy, and that he drew blank against Arsenal and Norwich City didn’t help either.
However, Joelinton displayed great composure to put the ball past Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, and he certainly won some fans over after helping Steve Bruce side secure their first win and points of the season.
Without a doubt, the goal has boosted the morale of the 23-year-old and he will fancy his chances of causing an upset against Liverpool come weekend.
The former Hoffenheim star scored 11 goals in 33 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit last term but only managed eight league – the highest he has ever scored in a single campaign – and he will be looking to hitting double-digit this term.
Given that Newcastle often struggle to create plenty clear-cut goalscoring chances in a game, Joelinton can’t afford not being clinical enough, and how he fares in front of goal will have a huge say on the Toons’ Premier League campaign.