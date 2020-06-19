Report: Newcastle United players fear fresh ownership could lead to a first-team overhaul

Newcastle United could undergo a change of ownership in the coming days, with the English Premier League set to deliver a verdict on the £300 million takeover bid by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Current Magpies chairman Mike Ashley wants to let go of the club after 13 years and is already frustrated that the Amanda Staveley-led bid hasn’t been approved.

Without a doubt, the would-be owners have plans to turn Newcastle into an English powerhouse once they come in, and that could start with some major transfer activities this summer.

While the Magpies fans are eagerly looking forward to a successful takeover, the Newcastle dressing room has fears over what the future could bring.

According to The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, the backroom staff, players and head coach Steve Bruce fear fresh ownership could lead to a first-team overhaul.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has already been linked with taking over from Bruce post-takeover, while several transfer gurus have been tipped to become the director of football.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Edinson Cavani and a host of big names are said to be on the radar of the would-be owners, and marquee signings can be expected this summer should the takeover get rubber-stamped.

It could be a new-look Newcastle squad next term, and it will be interesting to see what happens with the takeover and the changes bound to come with it going forward.