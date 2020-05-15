Report: Newcastle United open talks over Adrien Rabiot signing

According to Calciomercato, Newcastle United are interested in signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in the summer transfer window.
The report in the Italian news outlet has claimed that Newcastle have opened talks to secure the services of the former Paris Saint-Germain central midfielder.
Two more clubs are also negotiating for the services of the France international, with Manchester United and Everton interested in him as well, according to the report.
It has been claimed that Rabiot will cost between €20 million (£17.83 million) and €30 million (£26.75m) in transfer fees this summer, having joined Juventus as a free agent last summer after leaving PSG at the end of last season.
Good signing for Newcastle United?
Rabiot is a very good midfielder who is a serial winner, having won the Ligue 1 title five times, the Coupe de France on four occasions, and the Coupe de la Ligue five times.
The 25-year-old has a lot of experience, and his obvious quality would make him a big player for Newcastle.
However, given that Rabiot is used to winning trophies and playing in the Champions League, the question is whether he would be open to moving to Newcastle who will not be in Europe next season.