Report: Newcastle United midfielders Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden are being tracked by England

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United midfielders Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden are being tracked by England boss Gareth Southgate.
The 21-year-old caught his eyes after briefly becoming a key part of erstwhile manager Rafa Benitez’s starting XI last term before an injury ruled him out of the season.
Longstaff featured in 11 games across all competitions after breaking into the team during the second half of the campaign, but a knee injury ruled him out of action in March.
While he is yet to reach full fitness and is still being carefully managed by the Newcastle medical team, the youngster has continued to impress, playing in all four league games thus far.
That Hayden is also on Southgate’s radar shouldn’t come as a surprise given how much the Toon midfielder has significantly improved in recent months.
The 24-year-old was linked with exits in January and during the summer due to family reasons, but has since remained at Newcastle and is now vital to manager Steve Bruce’s plans.
The former Arsenal man has featured in every minute of the Magpies’ Premier League campaign this term, and is now beginning to slowly fulfill the huge potential he showed a few seasons ago.
The Newcastle midfield duo definitely has what it takes to play for England, but they have to keep putting in impressive performances on a consistent basis to have a chance of convincing Southgate of their qualities and earning call-ups.