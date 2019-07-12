Report: Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff left shocked by club’s £50 million valuation which prices him out of a dream Old Trafford move

According to The Sun, Manchester United have dropped their interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff after the Magpies’ £50 million asking price for him put them off.
The Red Devils want another player in the middle of the park with Ander Herrera gone and Paul Pogba possibly on his way out too, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more young additions to his squad after snapping up Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Longstaff featured in nine Premier League games last term, with a knee ligament damage in March ruling him out of the rest of the campaign.
The Englishman wants to play for the Red Devils and has also been left shocked by the Magpies’ £50 million valuation which now prices him out of a dream move to Old Trafford.
Solskjaer’s side are ready to pay only £20 million as they are aware no other suitors are in for him.
It remains to be seen if either side will budge and shift the goalposts on their prices, but Newcastle clearly don’t want to lose such an important player this summer.
Incoming manager Steve Bruce will most likely have the final say in Longstaff’s future, and it will be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks.