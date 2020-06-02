Report: Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff offered £30,000-a-week to sign for Udinese

According to Sky Sports, Serie A side Udinese have offered Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff a lucrative offer that will see him earn more than 30 times the wages he currently earns at St. James’ Park.

Matty Longstaff has been offered a lucrative contract by Serie A side Udinese, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 2, 2020

BTW: that’s more than THIRTY times what he’s currently earning at Newcastle, who are set to net £450,000 compensation for the 20-year-old #NUFC https://t.co/cu3g42Nxrd — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) June 2, 2020

The academy graduate is currently on an £850-a-week development player contract, and Udinese are ready to offer him £30,000-a-week.

Newcastle are due a £450,000 compensation for the 20-year-old should he leave when his contract expires, and it appears that he has made up his mind.

Matty travelled to Italy before lockdown and talks over a five-year deal were held.

While he wants to remain at Newcastle, the club are only offering him around £15,000-a-week.

AC Milan and Inter Milan were earlier linked with the youngster, but Udinese are the only side that have made a concrete offer so far.

Matty has mulled over the deal for nearly three months, and with talks between him and Newcastle at a dead end due to the takeover situation, an exit could be on the cards.

The midfielder made his first-team debut this term and has since featured in 12 games across all competitions, scoring thrice.

Longstaff is currently way down the pecking order in boss Steve Bruce’s selection, and it will be interesting to see if Udinese’s juicy offer will be enough to lure him away from SJP.