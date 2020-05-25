Report: Newcastle United make loan offer for Everton target Franck Kessie

According to TMW, both Everton and Newcastle United have been in contact regarding signing Franck Kessie from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Everton have made contact in recent weeks, and so have their Premier League rivals Newcastle.

The Italian news outlet has reported that the Magpies have offered a loan fee of €5 million (£4.47m) plus the option to make the deal permanent in the summer of 2021 for €25m-€30 million (£22.34m-£26.81m).

Stats

Kessie was on loan at Milan from 2017 until 2019 when the Italian giants signed him on a permanent contract from Atalanta.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old midfielder has made 21 starts and two substitute appearances in Serie A for Milan so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster scored seven goals and provided two assists in 34 league matches, and played 200 minutes in the Europa League for the Rossoneri, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, the Ivory Coast international midfielder scored five goals and provided three assists in 37 Serie A matches, and made seven starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for Milan, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and in Italy is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.