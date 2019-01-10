Report: Newcastle United made £17m bid for Miguel Almiron

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Newcastle United have made an offer in the region of £17 million for Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron.
The Magpies have made the 24-year-old signing as one of their top priorities as Rafael Benitez wants to add depth and quality to his squad in January.
The Guardian journalist, Ed Aarons, tweeted yesterday that the Magpies have agreed personal terms with the attacking midfielder, but the two clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee.
The Daily Mail now claims that Newcastle have submitted a £17m bid for the exciting MLS player, who scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 32 appearances.
However, Newcastle are still £8million short of the MLS club’s £25m asking price.
Almiron is a fantastic young talent and he would be a superb addition to the squad. Newcastle have submitted a good offer for him, and it remains to be seen whether they improve their offer in the coming weeks.