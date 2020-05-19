Report: Newcastle United looking to pip Everton to the signing of Napoli forward Hirving Lozano

According to Arena Napoli, Newcastle United are interested in bringing Napoli forward Hirving Lozano to Saint James’ Park this summer and have already started talks with the Serie A club.

The Magpies aren’t the only English Premier League club interested in landing the Mexico international, though, with Everton and West Ham United also keen.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti signed Lozano from PSV Eindhoven last summer after he bagged 40 goals in 79 appearances for the Eredivisie side, and is eyeing a reunion at Goodison Park.

The Mexican has scored just thrice in 23 appearances for the Italian team, but that hasn’t stopped would-be Newcastle owners and Everton from registering an interest in him.

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted that 24-year-old won’t be sold for cheap, and suitors will have to part with at least £36 million to have a chance of landing him.

Newcastle will have the needed funds to buy players and offer them attractive wages post-takeover, and that could give them a huge advantage in the race for Lozano.

While there hasn’t been anything concrete, both clubs have been exchanging information on the winger, with his teammates Kalidou Koulibaly and Allan also on the Magpies’ radar.

Newcastle need quality forwards going forward, and they would be getting one in the Napoli man should he hit the ground running in England.