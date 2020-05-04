Report: Newcastle United looking at Andre Villas-Boas

According to Foot Mercato, Andre Villas-Boas is a managerial candidate for Newcastle United.
It has been reported by the French news outlet that the prospective new owners of Newcastle want to appoint former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.
However, according to the report, if the Argentine decides against replacing Steve Bruce at St. James’ Park, then the Magpies will look at Villas-Boas among other managerial candidates.
Villas-Boas is the third-choice managerial candidate for Newcastle, with Lucien Favre of Borussia Dortmund the second choice, according to the report.
Feasible option for Newcastle United?
With Favre doing well at Dortmund, who could end up winning the Bundesliga title this season if the campaign gets back underway, it is hard to see Newcastle tempt him away this summer even if they are ready to invest a lot of money in the squad after the takeover is complete.
Villas-Boas, though, is a very feasible option, with the Portuguese having managed Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League.
The 42-year-old is in charge of Marseille at the moment, but the Magpies have more chances of tempting him to St. James’ Park than Favre.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.