Report: Newcastle United keen to sign Philippe Coutinho

According to reports from Catalan newspaper Sport (h/t Sport Witness), Newcastle United are keen to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer.
Coutinho joined Barcelona for a fee in the region of £142-145 million from Liverpool in 2018 and has turned out to be a major flop for the club. He has impressed this season for Bayern Munich on loan, but the German giants are unwilling to sign him permanently.
Barcelona are desperate to offload him, and according to reports from Bleacher Report, he could be available for £70 million. A host of Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Everton have been linked with a move for the Brazilian, and it seems, Newcastle have joined the race as well.
The Magpies would become one of the richest clubs in the world once the £300 million takeover will go through. The would-be owners – Amanda Staveley’s consortium — comprising her company PCP Capital Partners (10 per cent), the billionaire Reuben brothers (10 per cent) and the 80 per cent majority stakeholding of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – are waiting for Premier League’s approval for the deal to go through.
Newcastle have made contact with Philippe Coutinho’s agents, according to Sport. #NUFC #FCBayern #Barca
— Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) April 28, 2020
It has been claimed that the prospective new owners are ready to invest around £200 million on recruitment, and therefore several big-name players are expective to arrive at St James’ Park.
The report from Sport claims that the Magpies are squeezing hard to sign Coutinho and they have asked the player’s entourage to hold off signing a deal elsewhere before their takeover is completed. It shows they are very keen to sign him as he would be a major signing for the club.