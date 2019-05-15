Report: Newcastle United keen on summer move for PSG defender Stanley N’Soki

According to GFFN, Newcastle United are still very much interested in the services of Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N’Soki, and will attempt to land him this summer.
🚨🔴🔵 Les clubs de Dortmund Newcastle Lille et Marseille sont très intéressés par Stanley Nsoki, l OM l avait déjà approché l'été dernier le @PSG_inside ne retiendra pas le joueur en cas d'offre conséquente #Mercato #psg
— Paris United (@parisunited6) May 14, 2019
The Magpies were keen on the 20-year-old left-back last summer, submitting a £10million bid for him, according to The Guardian.
PSG will let N’soki leave for the right price as he is currently behind Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa in the pecking order despite featuring in 15 across all competitions this term, but there is bound to be stiff competition for his signature with Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Marseille all keen.
Newcastle need quality squad depth, and manager Rafa Benitez will be looking to bolster his defence despite conceding just 48 goals in 38 league appearances this season.
N’soki ticks all the boxes given his versatility and potential. The highly-rated Frenchman can also play as a centre-back and acquiring his services could be huge for the Magpies.