Report: Newcastle United keen on loan move for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe

According to Sportsmail, Newcastle United are interested in bringing Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe to Saint James’ Park on a season-long loan this summer.
However, the Magpies must hope Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire secures a move to Old Trafford, as that is the only way they will have a chance.
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wants to reunite with the 21-year-old after bringing him to Aston Villa on loan, and he reckons he will be a good fit for his system as he looks to play a three-man backline.
Tuanzebe can feature at right-back and centre-back, while he can also play in the middle of the park.
His versatility was one of the things that attracted Bruce to him during his days at Villa Park.
“He’s got all the ingredients of a modern day player – he’s quick, strong and powerful,” the Newcastle head coach told Aston Villa’s official website at the time.
“He can play anywhere in midfield and anywhere at the back.
The Magpies could do with such an utility player, but it remains to be seen if Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be willing to let Tuanzebe leave given his need for defensive depth this season.
Snapping the youngster up will be a massive boost for Newcastle’s safety and survival ambitions, and he definitely brings a lot of quality to the table.
If they can get the deal over the line remains to be seen, though, with other suitors definitely bound to join the race once he’s made available.