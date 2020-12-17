Report: Newcastle United keen on January loan move for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United are keen on bringing Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo to St. James’ Park next month on loan till the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 30-year-old has struggled to make manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team at Old Trafford this term, with his last appearance coming in an under-23s fixture against Everton in October.





Magpies head coach Steve Bruce wants to strengthen his defence when the January transfer window opens, and Rojo’s versatility has attracted him.

The Argentina international can play as a left-back and centre-back, and Newcastle are keen to sign him as a result.

They aren’t the only ones keeping tabs on Rojo, though, with struggling Sheffield United and two Spanish sides also hoping to recruit his services next month.

The Man Utd man has six months left on his £100,000-a-week contract at the Theatre of Dreams, but there is an option to extend it for another year.

While injuries have taken their toll on him of recent, Rojo has the qualities and experience to be a good addition to a side like Newcastle provided he stays fit.

The Magpies defence were torn apart by Leeds United last night as they conceded five goals, and Bruce will be very much keen to bolster his options at the back during the winter transfer window.

Rojo has played over 120 games for the Red Devils since joining them in the summer of 2014 following an impressive campaign with Argentina at the World Cup.

He hasn’t played for the first-team in 13 months, spending part of last season on loan with Estudiantes before an ankle problem and the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ending his spell back home.

Rojo wants to remain in England and Newcastle could be offering him the chance to do so next month.

He could earn himself a permanent move should he impress in the coming months at SJP, and it will be interesting to see whether a move will work out.