Report: Newcastle United keen on January loan move for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United are keen on bringing Manchester United defender Brandon Williams to St. James’ Park on loan in January till the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is currently struggling for playing opportunities at Old Trafford despite featuring in 36 games across all competitions last season, and a temporary exit when the winter transfer window opens next month appears to be on the cards.





Williams has found himself behind Alex Telles and Luke Shaw in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order at left-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the undisputed first-choice at right-back.

While he has found himself outside of the first-team plans at Man Utd, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is looking to bolster his defence and has the England youth international on his radar.

The Magpies have watched Brandon in the two League Cup appearances he has made in 2020-21, while he has only played six minutes of Premier League football and 31 minutes of Champions League football.

Newcastle aren’t the only ones keen on the Red Devils academy graduate, with Southampton also keeping tabs on his situation as manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wants stiff competition for his full-backs Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Bertrand.

The Saints wanted to sign him on loan in the summer, but Solskjaer blocked the move, insisting that the English defender was in his plans.

The youngster won’t be short of suitors in January given his huge potential and quality, but he will be keen to move to where he is guaranteed the most playing chances, and that could be at SJP.

Newcastle’s first-choice left-back Jamal Lewis could do with a quality cover and competition, and having Williams in the squad will come in handy.

He can play as a left-back, right-back and wing-back, and such versatility could do Bruce’s side a lot of good for the second half of 2020-21.